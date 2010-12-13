Japanese company Woow! Digital from Tokyo announces another 10-Inch Android tablet fully packed with powerful hardware. They say their device will also be ready for Android 3.0 (Honeycomb).

Take a look at the pictures that where posted on Woow! Digital’s blog:

The Woow! The One Tablet looks very similar to the Viewsonic G Tablet. The case is pretty close to it and specifications are just a little bit different:

Specs Woow! Digital The One Processor 1GHz NVIDIA Tegra 2 (Dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 CPU) RAM 1GB DDR2 Screen 10.1″ TFT-LCD / 1024 x 600 / multi-touch / capacitive Storage 16GB Internal Memory AV in Pictures show a front facing camera / Microphone In AV Out Headphone Out / 2x1W speakers / Network 3G / Wifi / Bluetooth Connectors Mini USB Port Sensors G-Sensor / Ambient Light Sensor Battery 3500mAh Extras Android OS 2.3 (Gingerbread) / Can be updated to Android 3.0 (Honeycomb)/ SD Card slot Dimensions /Weight 267x173x9-13.9mm / about 750g Price Range 500$ / 380€ Manufacturer Malata (where it is known as Malata SMB A1002 / Malata ZPad) Distributor Woow! Digital Aka Viewsonic G Tablet / Malata Zpad / Malata SMB-A1002 / Onkyo TA117

If you compare the sides of the Viewsonic G Tablet and the Woow! Digital The One, it is pretty clear, that this is just another rebranded device from an OEM manufacturer. Woow! Digital completed it with standard 3G.

The japanese version is a bit more complete. With 1GB RAM, it might be faster than a Viewsonic G Tablet with 512MB and if it really has 3G included the Woow! Digital The One should be the better device. The price is ok, just in the range of an upgraded G Tablet.

To see some videos of this device in action, hop over to the article about the Viewsonic G Tablet…

PS. As always, be careful, where you order this device. Hardware could be different, depending on the manufacturer. And do not forget, only buy from trusted shops…

UPDATE DECEMBER 14, 2010: Some people over at the xda-developers forum pointed out, that this device could be originally the Malata SMB-A1002, also called the Malata Zpad. And indeed, it looks exactly the same and has the identical specifications like the Malata SMB-A1002. You can check that on Malata’s product site. Now I know where I have seen that device earlier (I just did not blog about it because Malata did not have the full specs online at the time I stumbled upon).

PS. Malata has another very similar Android tablet they call the Malata SMB-A1011. It has the same core specs, but it lacks 3G…

UPDATE December 27, 2010: Various sources report that Onkyo, plans to sell an Android tablet called Onkyo TA117. In my opinion, this is exactly the same device as the Malata SMB-A1002 aka Zpad aka…aka …. Malata really sells them like hot cakes. Rebrand-o-mania!