Today Samsung started to promote the long awaited Samsung Galaxy Tab which I presented you earlier in this blog. They also launched a website for it, you’ll find it here. So I decided to update the specifications I already collected.
Here are the updated specifications:
|Specs
|Samsung Galaxy Tab
|Processor
|1 Ghz ARM Cortex A8 with PowerVR SGX540 (a graphics processor)
|RAM
|512MB RAM
|Screen
|7-Inch / WSVGA TFT / 1024 x 600 / multitouch
|Storage
|16GB or 32GB onboard / micro SD Slot (up to 32GB)
|A/V Input
|Back side camera 3 MP with Auto focus and LED Flash / 1.3 MP Front side camera for video calls
|A/V Output
|Headphone / Speakers / TV out through TV out cable
|Network
|Wifi a/b/g/n / Bluetooth 3.0 / 3G (HSUPA 5.76 / HSDPA 7.2Mbps/EDGE/GPRS)
|Connectors
|USB / 3.5mm Audio jack / 30-pin Data and Dock connector
|Sensors
|G-Sensor / Geomagnetic Sensor, Accelerometer / Light Sensor
|Battery
|4000 mAH / 7 hrs movie play
|Extras
|Android 2.2 (Froyo with 10.1 Flash support) / SIM card slot / Android Samsung UI TouchWiz 3.0 / LED flash / GPS / 1080p video playback / 720×480 30fps video recording / additional TV out cable/ video calls possible / multitouch software keyboard/ car dock planned
|Size and weight
|190 x 120 x 12mm / 380 grams
|Price Range
|200-300$ depending on the carrier (according WSJ) 800 € (1024$) without contract (according to heise.de)
|Manufacturer
|Samsung
The Wall street Journal already had a little hands-on. See their video here:
Another video comes from the androidcentral.com:
And this long video is from hdblog.it:
And another funny video of mobilereview.com (tablet stacking!)
You’ll find a lot of other videos and pictures on engadget.com, on armdevices.net and on newgadgets.de.
The Galaxy Tab looks convincing and pretty cool (maybe beside the glossy screen).
I can’t wait to have one in my hands. But the price stays a big question: Samsung says “attracrive and competitive”, heise.de says that it costs 800 € (1024 $) without a contract and the Wall Street Journal has heard of 200$ – 300$ dollars, depending on the carrier… That is pretty high.
Let’s wait for Samsung’s official price… and let’s see what the price for the Toshiba Folio 100 tablet will be…