Today Samsung started to promote the long awaited Samsung Galaxy Tab which I presented you earlier in this blog. They also launched a website for it, you’ll find it here. So I decided to update the specifications I already collected.

Here are the updated specifications:

Specs Samsung Galaxy Tab Processor 1 Ghz ARM Cortex A8 with PowerVR SGX540 (a graphics processor) RAM 512MB RAM Screen 7-Inch / WSVGA TFT / 1024 x 600 / multitouch Storage 16GB or 32GB onboard / micro SD Slot (up to 32GB) A/V Input Back side camera 3 MP with Auto focus and LED Flash / 1.3 MP Front side camera for video calls A/V Output Headphone / Speakers / TV out through TV out cable Network Wifi a/b/g/n / Bluetooth 3.0 / 3G (HSUPA 5.76 / HSDPA 7.2Mbps/EDGE/GPRS) Connectors USB / 3.5mm Audio jack / 30-pin Data and Dock connector Sensors G-Sensor / Geomagnetic Sensor, Accelerometer / Light Sensor Battery 4000 mAH / 7 hrs movie play Extras Android 2.2 (Froyo with 10.1 Flash support) / SIM card slot / Android Samsung UI TouchWiz 3.0 / LED flash / GPS / 1080p video playback / 720×480 30fps video recording / additional TV out cable/ video calls possible / multitouch software keyboard/ car dock planned Size and weight 190 x 120 x 12mm / 380 grams Price Range 200-300$ depending on the carrier (according WSJ) 800 € (1024$) without contract (according to heise.de) Manufacturer Samsung

The Wall street Journal already had a little hands-on. See their video here:

Another video comes from the androidcentral.com:

And this long video is from hdblog.it:

And another funny video of mobilereview.com (tablet stacking!)

You’ll find a lot of other videos and pictures on engadget.com, on armdevices.net and on newgadgets.de.