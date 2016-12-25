© AndroidPads.com

How to Remove a Virus from Your Android Phone or Tablet
Malicious software and viruses have always been a worry for PC and laptop users, but more recently, malware has become a major problem for smartphone and tablet users. Android users can unwittingly install a virus on their device when they download third-party applications, causing...
How to Stop Your Smartphone From Tracking You – Protect Your Privacy
You may already know that advertisers have to work harder than ever to attract our attention. In a world where TV viewers can skip commercials and web surfers can tune out even the most annoying pop-up ads, companies have to look for new ways...
How to Use Android’s Anti-Theft Feature
Android Device Manager can track your lost or misplaced device, whether you forgot where you put it, it slipped between the sofa cushions, or someone stole it. The app can also lock the device and wipe data remotely to protect your information. Here's a...
How to Improve Your Cell Phone Battery Life
Let’s face it. Nothing is more frustrating than a dead cell phone battery. We have become so reliant on these devices that anything that prevents us from being connected 24/7 is a problem. And with all the new features included in modern cell phones,...
How to Break Your Cell Phone Obsession
That little glowing screen you feel constantly connected to can be causing more harm than good. Maybe your cell phone makes you feel nervous or perhaps even a bit uncomfortable when you're in situations where you can't use it. When was the last time...