© AndroidPads.com

How to Safely Use Downloaded Android Applications

The Google Play Android market is not policed by anyone from Google. This makes it somewhat of a sanctuary for those who would like to hijack Android smartphones or tablets. In the Android market it is the users who are the ones who report...
How Your Smartphone is Stopping You from Getting a Good Night’s Sleep

The modern world is one where most of us are completely immersed in technology, even when we're asleep. However, while there is little doubt regarding the benefits of technology, it's almost important to remember that it's a curse at the same time. In fact,...
How to Work Around Metal Buildings Stealing Your Reception

Spending half a thousand dollars on a phone seems like a great idea when it can contact the world and stream a thousand shows, but when metal buildings block reception, that same phone is suddenly an expensive paperweight with a depleting battery. Reception can...
How to Remove a Virus from Your Android Phone or Tablet

Malicious software and viruses have always been a worry for PC and laptop users, but more recently, malware has become a major problem for smartphone and tablet users. Android users can unwittingly install a virus on their device when they download third-party applications, causing...
How to Stop Your Smartphone From Tracking You – Protect Your Privacy

You may already know that advertisers have to work harder than ever to attract our attention. In a world where TV viewers can skip commercials and web surfers can tune out even the most annoying pop-up ads, companies have to look for new ways...
